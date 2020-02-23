Video
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:34 PM
Art & Culture

‘Chole Esho Ek Kapore’ launched at Book Fair

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020
Culture Desk

A poetry book titled 'Chole Esho Ek Kapore' by Abdullah Al Yasin Shuvro has been published at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2020. This is the third poetry book from poet Shuvro. The first one titled 'Fagun Ronga Shobdo' was published in the book fair of 2018 and the second one titled 'Kalo Jochnai Lal Tara' was published in the last year's book fair.
Besides, a novel written by him titled 'Shesh Train' is going to be published soon. 'Chole Esho Ek Kapore' is available at the stall of 'Anwesha Publishers' (Pavilion No- 33) at Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2020.




Poet Abdullah Al Yasin Shuvro pursued his honours' and masters' degree from the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka.


