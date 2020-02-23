

Photographer M. A. Taher receives ‘Attadip Cultural Award’ in Kolkata

Photojournalist and writer M.A. Taher started his photography career about three decades ago. Taher always maintains a low key profile but his works rather speak for himself. He has already got ten pictorial books to his credit. He has also taken part in sixteen photographic exhibitions in Bangladesh and eight exhibitions in USA, UK, Japan, France, Netherlands, Thailand, Nepal and India. His camera zooms on famous personalities, nature, animals, endangered subjects, et al.

The photographer had long association with poet Shamsur Rahman, singer Kalim Sharafi, Professor Kabir Chowdhury. He has also brought out pictorial books on these famous personalities during their lifetime. Some of his well-acclaimed publications are Indigenous people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, Flowers of Bangladesh, Boats of Bangladesh and Birds of Bangladesh. The publications are very informative.









Taher love to collect paintings that have good aesthetic sense. He would love to bring out art related books from his publishing house 'Somothot.' He has already brought out a book titled "Qayyum Chowdhury-r Rekhachitro". Many more are in the pipeline. He has established a farm house in Narayangonj in a picturesque setting to facilitate the painters to paint on a natural environment. Artists like Samorjit Roy Chowdhury, Monirul Islam, Hashem Khan, Ranjit Das, Jamal Ahmed, and many others visit his place from time to time and paint there.





Attadip Cultural Organisation recently conferred 'Attadip Cultural Award' to the internationally acclaimed Bangladeshi photographer M. A. Taher through an award giving ceremony, held at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Kolkata. Professor of Visva Bharati University-- Manabendra Mukhopadhya and aging specialist-- Dr. Dhiresh Chowdhury also received the award. Goutom De from ICCR, Hemendu Bikash Chowdhury, Madhusree Chowdhury and others were present at the award giving ceremony.