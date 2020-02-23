Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:34 PM
Home Art & Culture

Photographer M. A. Taher receives ‘Attadip Cultural Award’ in Kolkata

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Culture Desk

Photographer M. A. Taher receives ‘Attadip Cultural Award’ in Kolkata

Photographer M. A. Taher receives ‘Attadip Cultural Award’ in Kolkata

Attadip Cultural Organisation recently conferred 'Attadip Cultural Award' to the internationally acclaimed Bangladeshi photographer M. A. Taher through an award giving ceremony, held at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Kolkata. Professor of Visva Bharati University-- Manabendra Mukhopadhya and aging specialist-- Dr. Dhiresh Chowdhury also received the award.  Goutom De from ICCR, Hemendu Bikash Chowdhury, Madhusree Chowdhury and others were present at the award giving ceremony.
Photojournalist and writer M.A. Taher started his photography career about three decades ago. Taher always maintains a low key profile but his works rather speak for himself. He has already got ten pictorial books to his credit. He has also taken part in sixteen photographic exhibitions in Bangladesh and eight exhibitions in USA, UK, Japan, France, Netherlands, Thailand, Nepal and India. His camera zooms on famous personalities, nature, animals, endangered subjects, et al.
The photographer had long association with poet Shamsur Rahman, singer Kalim Sharafi, Professor Kabir Chowdhury. He has also brought out pictorial books on these famous personalities during their lifetime. Some of his well-acclaimed publications are Indigenous people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, Flowers of Bangladesh, Boats of Bangladesh and Birds of Bangladesh. The publications are very informative.




Taher love to collect paintings that have good aesthetic sense. He would love to bring out art related books from his publishing house 'Somothot.' He has already brought out a book titled "Qayyum Chowdhury-r Rekhachitro".  Many more are in the pipeline. He has established a farm house in Narayangonj in a picturesque setting to facilitate the painters to paint on a natural environment. Artists like Samorjit Roy Chowdhury, Monirul Islam, Hashem Khan, Ranjit Das, Jamal Ahmed, and many others visit his place from time to time and paint there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Friends to reunite for one-off special on HBO Max
Finding a purpose: Johnny Depp plays a troubled genius in ‘Minamata’
Sonam Kapoor lashes out at Ali Abbas Zafar for Mr India trilogy
Faridur Reza Sagar turns 65
‘Chole Esho Ek Kapore’ launched at Book Fair
Photographer M. A. Taher receives ‘Attadip Cultural Award’ in Kolkata
Hrithik Roshan wins Best Actor for Super 30 at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival
Monet for nothing: Musée Marmottan’s ‘self-portrait’ is downgraded


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft