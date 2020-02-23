PM's commitment to regional cooperation commendable

Video
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:34 PM
Editorial

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020

Since its inception as an independent and sovereign state in 1971, Bangladesh has always been vocal about regional peace, prosperity and mutual cooperation. And as a part of that sincere commitment Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered airport and seaport facilities to Nepal during a meeting with the visiting Nepali foreign minister. However, regional connectivity is crucial in an age where no country can remain isolated.

With interdependence marking the nature of most regions, South Asia should also develop a very solid bond since the countries have many things in common from family values to food habits to social credo.

The Syedpur airport to the northernmost part of the country can be used by both Nepal and Bhutan while Bangladesh can take hydro power facilities from the two regional countries. The joint hydroelectricity projects involving Dhaka, Kathmandu and New Delhi stands out as an excellent example of regional cooperation.

But there are many other possibilities to explore. Bangladesh can export vegetables and fish to Nepal during the winter season when the mountainous nation needed supplies from outside. Since Nepal and Bangladesh have two distinct natural beauties, mountains for the former and sea for the latter, a joint tourism related agreement can also boost tourism between the two nations.





In the same way, Bangladesh may also make deals with Bhutan and the Maldives. A regional tourism pact will ensure tourists from the seven countries and reduce the dependence on visitors from other states. Bangladesh can also provide medicine, dry food to the northeast parts of India and there is a trade channel in operation over Bangladesh connecting the seven sisters with other parts of India.  With the rise of Internet-based fraud all over the world, the region may insulate itself from hackers plus other international swindlers through forming a regional net-based safety platform. The regional connectivity should also reach the youth level, incorporating university level connections for discussions on freedom of speech, human rights, pluralism, secular values and the need to uproot sectarian views and blinkered perceptions.

In recent times, the region has seen turbulence over moves which were viewed by many as divisive and polarizing. Countering such discriminatory practices must be the priority of the people in the region. Finally, as much as commitment, regional cooperation is also about sincere commitment of all countries. Diplomacy, be it regional or bilateral, can never flourish from one end only, as it takes two to tango.



