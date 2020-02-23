Natore Lawyers’ Assoc gets new committee





NATORE, Feb 22: New body of Natore Lawyers' Association was formed.

In this connection, an election was held at its own office room on Thursday.









Advocate Khagendra Nath Roy, chief election commissioner, conducted the election and declared the result on Thursday at 9pm.

In the election, Proshad Kumar Talukder was elected president and Abdul Malek general secretary (GS).

Among others, Najmul Hossain was elected senior vice-president, Monjurul Alom audit secretary, Sadhon Kumar Das literature and publication secretary, and Hafizur Rahaman sports and cultural secretary. They all are from the panel backed by Awami League.

