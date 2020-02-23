

Flower farming becomes popular in Pirojpur

About 2,000 large and small local nurseries currently meet up at least 25 per cent demand of the country's flower seedlings.

Abdus Salam Hawlader, owner of Adarsha Nursery in Alengerkathi area of the upazila, who received the National Award in 2002 in "Nursery" category, said he started flower farming along with his father 47 years ago. After his father's death, he is now running the business. Due to high demand, he has been commercially cultivating flowers for the last couple of years, and earned much profit. At least 20 people work in his nursery established on 10-acre land. He earns about Tk 3 lakh as net profit every year.

He claimed local flower farmers are not getting any government help in cultivation.

Md Shahadat Hossain Hawlader, owner of Boishakhi Nursery in Panaullapur area, said, "The demand of flowers, fruits, herbal, medicinal plants and wood seedlings, produced in mixed farming method is on the rise in both retail and wholesale markets. We could earn much profit if the government would help us."

Nesarabad Upazila Agricultural Extension Officer Chapal Krishna Nath said about 5,000 to 6,000 people here are involved in this business.

He also said 60 nursery farmers are now taking training funded by the upazila parishad where there is no arrangement to provide any inputs to them.

Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Pirojpur Abu Hena Md Jafar said, though there is a huge possibility of flower farming, no horticulture centre has been established here yet. The local DAE requested to the district agricultural loan committee to provide farmers loan with four per cent interest, but the loan was not granted as it requires the permission from Bangladesh Bank.









The flower farmers can create a revolution in this sector if they get loan with low interest, the DD added.





