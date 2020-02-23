Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:34 PM
Home Countryside

Flower farming becomes popular in Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Ziaul Ahsan

Flower farming becomes popular in Pirojpur

Flower farming becomes popular in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Feb 22: Flower farming becomes popular in Nesarabad Upazila of the district.
About 2,000 large and small local nurseries currently meet up at least 25 per cent demand of the country's flower seedlings.  
Abdus Salam Hawlader, owner of Adarsha Nursery in Alengerkathi area of the upazila, who received the National Award in 2002 in "Nursery" category, said he started flower farming along with his father 47 years ago. After his father's death, he is now running the business. Due to high demand, he has been commercially cultivating flowers for the last couple of years, and earned much profit. At least 20 people work in his nursery established on 10-acre land. He earns about Tk 3 lakh as net profit every year.
He claimed local flower farmers are not getting any government help in cultivation.
Md Shahadat Hossain Hawlader, owner of Boishakhi Nursery in Panaullapur area, said, "The demand of flowers, fruits, herbal, medicinal plants and wood seedlings, produced in mixed farming method is on the rise in both retail and wholesale markets. We could earn much profit if the government would help us."
Nesarabad Upazila Agricultural Extension Officer Chapal Krishna Nath said about 5,000 to 6,000 people here are involved in this business.  
He also said 60 nursery farmers are now taking training funded by the upazila parishad where there is no arrangement to provide any inputs to them.    
Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Pirojpur Abu Hena Md Jafar said, though there is a huge possibility of flower farming, no horticulture centre has been established here yet. The local DAE requested to the district agricultural loan committee to provide farmers loan with four per cent interest, but the loan was not granted as it requires the permission from Bangladesh Bank.




The flower farmers can create a revolution in this sector if they get loan with low interest, the DD added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Natore Lawyers’ Assoc gets new committee
Flower farming becomes popular in Pirojpur
Two jailed for drug abuse in Dinajpur
Minor drowns at Baraigram
50 detained on different charges in three dists
Wife flees with money kept for husband’s treatment
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts  
National Nazrul Conference begins in Gaibandha


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft