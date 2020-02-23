Video
Sunday, 23 February, 2020
Countryside

Two jailed for drug abuse in Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020
Our Correspondent


DINAJPUR, Feb 22: A mobile court here on Friday has jailed two persons including a woman in different terms for drug abuse in Hakimpur Upazila of the district.
The convicts are Begum, 35, a resident of Hili Moddho Basudevpur Village and Akherul Islam, 30, of Panchbibi Upazila in Joypurhat.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station Abdur Razzaq said Begum has long been trading hemp at her house. Police on Friday evening arrested the duo red-handed from the house.




