BARAIGRAM, Natore, Feb 22: A minor boy drowned in a ditch at Haroa Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Rana Ahmed, 3, was the son of Abdul Quddus Pramanik of the village.

Local Ward Councillor Shahidul Islam said Rana went to play on their homestead about 8am. Later, his family members found his body floating in a ditch near the house about 11am.

He was rushed to a local clinic where he was declared dead.