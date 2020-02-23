50 detained on different charges in three dists





A total of 50 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Khagrachhari, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 44 people from the city.

Of the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

A large amount of drugs was also seized during the drive.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

DINAJPUR: Five persons were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Hakimpur and Birganj upazilas of the district recently.

Police in a drive arrested for dacoits from Ghorghat area in Hakimpur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The arrested are Monowar Hossen, 38, Akhtarul, 28, Ashraful Islam, 26, and Abdul Barik, 35.

Acting on a tip-off, a team police raided the said area about 1:30am and arrested the dacoits along with lethal weapons, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghorghat Police Station (PS) Amirul Islam.

A case was filed in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, police arrested a mother on the charge of killing her newborn baby in Sohail Village under Shatagram Union in Birganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday. Arrested Kohinoor Begum is the wife of Md Abdur Rashid of the village.

Birganj PS OC Shakila Parveen said after giving birth to a daughter child for the second time, Kohinoor Begum drowned the baby in the pond out of anger on Tuesday.

Her husband Md Abdur Rashid lodged a case file with Birganj PS in this connection. Following this, police arrested her on Wednesday. Inspector (Investigation) of Birganj PS Nabi Hossain Khan confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Police arrested a person allegedly for raping a physically disabled girl in Omarpur area in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Md Ali, 30, son of Khejmat Ali of Mohammadpur Village. He worked as an ice-cream seller in the upazila. Victim's Mother Hosneara Begum said Ali raped her daughter while she was bathing alone at her house at noon. Following this, she informed police.

Being informed, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector of Panchhari PS arrested Md Ali at night.

A case under Woman and Children Repression Prevention Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

The PS OC Mohammad Dulal Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following the court order on Friday morning.















