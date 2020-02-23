Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:34 PM
Home Countryside

50 detained on different charges in three dists

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents


A total of 50 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Khagrachhari, in three days.  
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 44 people from the city.
Of the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
A large amount of drugs was also seized during the drive.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.
DINAJPUR: Five persons were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Hakimpur and Birganj upazilas of the district recently.  
Police in a drive arrested for dacoits from Ghorghat area in Hakimpur Upazila of the district early Friday.
The arrested are Monowar Hossen, 38, Akhtarul, 28, Ashraful Islam, 26, and Abdul Barik, 35.
Acting on a tip-off, a team police raided the said area about 1:30am and arrested the dacoits along with lethal weapons, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghorghat Police Station (PS) Amirul Islam.
A case was filed in this connection, the OC added.
On the other hand, police arrested a mother on the charge of killing her newborn baby in Sohail Village under Shatagram Union in Birganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday. Arrested Kohinoor Begum is the wife of Md Abdur Rashid of the village.
Birganj PS OC Shakila Parveen said after giving birth to a daughter child for the second time, Kohinoor Begum drowned the baby in the pond out of anger on Tuesday.
Her husband Md Abdur Rashid lodged a case file with Birganj PS in this connection. Following this, police arrested her on Wednesday.  Inspector (Investigation) of Birganj PS Nabi Hossain Khan confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Police arrested a person allegedly for raping a physically disabled girl in Omarpur area in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The arrested person is Md Ali, 30, son of Khejmat Ali of Mohammadpur Village. He worked as an ice-cream seller in the upazila. Victim's Mother Hosneara Begum said Ali raped her daughter while she was bathing alone at her house at noon. Following this, she informed police.
Being informed, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector of Panchhari PS arrested Md Ali at night.
A case under Woman and Children Repression Prevention Act was filed with the PS in this connection.
The PS OC Mohammad Dulal Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following the court order on Friday morning.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Natore Lawyers’ Assoc gets new committee
Flower farming becomes popular in Pirojpur
Two jailed for drug abuse in Dinajpur
Minor drowns at Baraigram
50 detained on different charges in three dists
Wife flees with money kept for husband’s treatment
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts  
National Nazrul Conference begins in Gaibandha


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft