Wife flees with money kept for husband’s treatment





BARGUNA, Feb 22: A woman has allegedly disappeared from her house taking Tk 4.75 lakh kept for the treatment of her kidney patient husband.

Md Yunus Ali Hawlader, father-in-law of accused Hamida Begum, brought the allegation at a press conference at Taltali Press Club in the district on Thursday.

Yunus, a resident of Jarakhali Village in the upazila, said both kidneys of his son Masum Billah were damaged, and he is now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Kidney Diseases & Urology (NIKDU) in Dhaka.

The hospital's physician Md Ishtiaq Mosharraf said both kidneys of Masum have been damaged, and he needs Tk 6 lakh for treatment.

Yunus borrowed Tk 2.25 lakh from Krishi Bank, Taltali Branch while collected Tk 2.5 lakh after selling his land.

He handed over the money to Hamida, but she fled the house with the money on February 17, Yunus told journalists.

Officer-in-Charge of Taltali Police Station Md Farid Uddin said he heard about the matter. Legal actions will be taken upon receiving complaint in this connection.















