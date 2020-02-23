Video
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts  

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents


Eight persons including a former leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Lalmonirhat, Noakhali, Barishal and Mymensingh, in two days.  
LALMONIRHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three persons with 265 bottles of phensedyl from Barabari Bazar in the district on Thursday night.
The arrested persons are Mahmud Hasan Shakil, Juwel Sheikh and Ershad Hossain.  
DB Police Inspector Maqbul Hossain said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Barabari Bazar area in the district at night and arrested the trio with phensedyl from a night coach named 'Bhaibon Paribahan'.
Police recovered 245 bottles of phensedyl from a box inside of the bus and 20 more bottles from their possession while searching the detainees.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sadar Police Station (PS) on Friday morning in this connection.
NOAKHALI: DB Police, in separate drives, arrested two drug traders along with 1,500 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested are: Monir Hossen, son of Shariat Ullah of Laxminarayanpur Village, and Arman Hossen Sabuj, son of Belal Hossen of Rafikpur Village in the upazila.
Police said they arrested Monir along with 1,400 yaba tablets and Arman with 100 yaba tablets.
Inspector (Investigation) of district DB Police Md Zakir Hossen said two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against the arrested, and they were sent to jail through the court on Thursday noon.
BARISHAL: DB Police arrested a former leader of JCD along with 22 yaba tablets from Baniatoli Village in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested is Zakir Hossen Raja.
Later, DB police handed over Zakir to Gaurnadi PS.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 25 yaba tablets from KBI Road area in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The detained are: Kamal Hossen, 22, son of Yusuf Ali, and Shree Nayan Pal, 29, son of Hirendra Chandra Pal of Shilasi Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon PS Anukul Sarker said on a tip-off they raided the said area and arrested the two drug traders with the yaba.


