National Nazrul Conference begins in Gaibandha





GAIBANDHA, Feb 22: A three-day long National Nazrul Conference-2020 began in the district town on Saturday with a call for collective initiatives to popularise Nazrul songs and learn his life and works.

Kabi Nazrul Institute (KNI), Dhaka under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs arranged the conference in cooperation with district administration, said an official of the District Collectorate Building.

In the morning, a colourful rally was brought out from Poura Park, and eventually it ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the rally as chief guest.

Later, a discussion was also held at Poura Shaheed Minar on 'Independence of Bangali: Nazul and Bangabandhu' with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin in the chair.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as chief guest while Police Super Muhammad Towhidul Islam, and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Abu Bakar Siddique were present as special guests.

Former Executive Director of KNI Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda was the chief discussant while Ex-Professor of Bangla department of Joypurhat Government College Samir Kumar Sarker and Ex-Vice Principal of Sadullapur Government College Jahurul Qaiyum were the discussants.

Earlier, Secretary and Project Director of KNI Md Abdur Rahim made a welcome speech and said initiatives had been taken to inspire the young generations about Nazrul and his life and works through the conference.

The discussants said Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was a symbol of revolution and hope against fascism and oppression and his poetry and revolutionary songs and nationalist activism earned him the title of "Bidrohi Kobi" (Rebel Poet).

Kazi Nazrul was a writer, poet, lyricist, revolutionary, musician, and philosopher, they said adding that he composed about 4,000 songs and his revolutionary songs played an important role during the Liberation War.

Terming Kazi Nazrul Islam as a secular icon for his works for mass people regardless of their religious beliefs, socio-economical position, and gender, they said he expressed his beliefs of harmony through poems and songs.

A documentary film on 'Nazrul Jibon Porikroma' was also displayed at the arrangement of District Information Office.

Then, a cultural function was also held at the venue. The artistes of KNI and the local singers rendered songs and performed dances.

























