Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:33 PM
Home Countryside

Cold weather damages Boro seedbeds in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Ashok Benarjee

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 22: The Boro seedbeds in the district have been damaged due to the recent cold wave and dense fog.
As a result, the saplings have become stunted. Many saplings have become greyish. The rest ones have turned white.
Now, a crisis of saplings is being apprehended which may decline Boro cultivation this year.
To protect the saplings, seedbeds were covered with polythene in the evening, and water from the seedbeds was drained out as per the advice of local agriculture office.
But, these attempts could not save the seedbeds. So, many farmers are concerned with their Boro cultivation.
Farmer Ashraf Ali of Raiganj Upazila in the district said due to the severe cooling, the seedbeds are being affected, and the saplings are losing their natural colour. The advice of the agriculture department couldn't protect the seedbeds. It would be difficult to cultivate Boro by purchasing saplings as it is the same condition of all farmers.
Farmer Mosharraf Hossain of Chhongachha area in Sadar Upazila said, "I prepared a seedbed in six-decimal land. But due to heavy cooling the budding was not good, and the saplings became stunted. Besides, the saplings have turned white. It may not be possible to grow saplings in a short time."
According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), this year's target for Boro cultivation is 1,41,080 hectares of land. The seedbeds have been prepared in 6,050 ha against the target of 7,500 ha. Of the total, about 30,000 ha seedbeds have been destroyed more or less.
Habibul Haque, deputy director of the DAE in the district, said budding was affected by comparatively stronger cooling. Seedbeds in many areas have been destroyed. Moreover, the saplings have turned gray and white.
He suggested protecting the survived seedbeds by applying necessary pesticides.
Through yard meetings, agriculture officials are training farmers on preparing new seedbeds. The sapling crisis is expected to be overcome, he concluded.




