Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:33 PM
Home Countryside

Groundnut farming on the rise in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

Groundnut farming on the rise in Rajshahi

Groundnut farming on the rise in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 22: Groundnut cultivation has been popular among the local farmers due to low cultivation cost and fair price of the produce in the market.
A large quantity of char lands in Bagha Upazila of the district has been brought under groundnut farming as the weather has remained favourable since the sowing stage of the crop this season.
Farmers said if the weather remains favourable till harvesting, they would get bumper yield this season.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension here, the farming target was set on 500 hectares of land this year in the upazila. But farmers brought almost two times' more land under the farming. The department is always encouraging farmers through various ways in field level.
Concerned sources said groundnut can be cultivated in sandy lands. Farmers can earn profit from low cultivation cost.
Haider Ali of Kalidash Khali Village said he cultivated groundnut in four bighas of land spending Tk 20,000. If the weather remains favourable, the farmers expect bumper yield.
About Tk 5,000 are spent for groundnut cultivation in per bigha of land, and five to six maunds of groundnut can be grown from the same land, he added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said sandy lands near the riverbanks and char areas are suitable for groundnut cultivation. They are encouraging farmers to bring more land under the cultivation of groundnuts.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Natore Lawyers’ Assoc gets new committee
Flower farming becomes popular in Pirojpur
Two jailed for drug abuse in Dinajpur
Minor drowns at Baraigram
50 detained on different charges in three dists
Wife flees with money kept for husband’s treatment
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts  
National Nazrul Conference begins in Gaibandha


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft