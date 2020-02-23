Man rapes his ex-wife in Satkhira



SATKHIRA, Feb 22: A man allegedly raped his former wife in Munjitpur area of the district town on Friday morning.

Victim's father said Jakir Hossain Lavlu of Habaspur Village in Sadar Upazila married his daughter about a year ago. He divorced her as there was a feud over his marriage with another woman which he hid during the marriage.

The victim said Lavlu along with two others entered her rented house in the morning, and after tying her up with ropes, violated her.

Later, all of them fled the scene.

The victim is now receiving treatment at a hospital.

Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Mohsin Ali said he heard about the incident.





















