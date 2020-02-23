Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:33 PM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents


Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Jhalokati and Thakurgaon, recently.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a woman from a banana garden in Hatibandha Village under Rainagar Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased, 30, was not identified yet. Police assumed the deceased belonged to a Hindu family as Sidur was found on her forehead.
Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Sanatan Chakrabarti said the locals discovered the body in a banana garden there and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police are investigating the matter, the ASP added.
NALCHITY, JHALOKATI: Police recovered the floating body of a youth in Nalchity Upazila of the district on Saturday, who went missing for the last four days.
The deceased was identified as Hasib Hawlader, 17, son of Shahin Hawlader of Khashmahal area under the municipality of the upazila.
Deceased's relatives said Hasib was fruit seller. He went missing on Wednesday night.
Following this, his family lodged a missing diary with Nalchity Police Station (PS).
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Shakhawat Hossain said the body was sent to Jhalokati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Two persons were arrested for interrogation in this connection, the OC added.    
THAKURGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Borobalia Shimultali Village under No. 5 Balia Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Nur Nehar, 18, was the wife of Raju Islam Bishu, 22, of the same area.
Deceased's Family and police sources said Bishu married Nur Nehar three years ago. Nur Nehar had been tortured by her in-laws and husband since then.
On the day, the neighbours discovered her hanging body at the house at around 9pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Deceased's Father Ashraf Ali alleged his drug addict son-in-law killed her daughter.
Sub-Inspector of Thakurgaon Sadar PS Nazmul confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Natore Lawyers’ Assoc gets new committee
Flower farming becomes popular in Pirojpur
Two jailed for drug abuse in Dinajpur
Minor drowns at Baraigram
50 detained on different charges in three dists
Wife flees with money kept for husband’s treatment
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts  
National Nazrul Conference begins in Gaibandha


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft