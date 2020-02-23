Three found dead in three districts





Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Jhalokati and Thakurgaon, recently.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a woman from a banana garden in Hatibandha Village under Rainagar Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased, 30, was not identified yet. Police assumed the deceased belonged to a Hindu family as Sidur was found on her forehead.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Sanatan Chakrabarti said the locals discovered the body in a banana garden there and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

NALCHITY, JHALOKATI: Police recovered the floating body of a youth in Nalchity Upazila of the district on Saturday, who went missing for the last four days.

The deceased was identified as Hasib Hawlader, 17, son of Shahin Hawlader of Khashmahal area under the municipality of the upazila.

Deceased's relatives said Hasib was fruit seller. He went missing on Wednesday night.

Following this, his family lodged a missing diary with Nalchity Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Shakhawat Hossain said the body was sent to Jhalokati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Two persons were arrested for interrogation in this connection, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Borobalia Shimultali Village under No. 5 Balia Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Nur Nehar, 18, was the wife of Raju Islam Bishu, 22, of the same area.

Deceased's Family and police sources said Bishu married Nur Nehar three years ago. Nur Nehar had been tortured by her in-laws and husband since then.

On the day, the neighbours discovered her hanging body at the house at around 9pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Deceased's Father Ashraf Ali alleged his drug addict son-in-law killed her daughter.

Sub-Inspector of Thakurgaon Sadar PS Nazmul confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.

















