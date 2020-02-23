Rohingya woman killed in C’Bazar clash





COX'S BAZAR, Feb 22: A Rohingya woman was killed during a clash between two groups of women in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Nur Nahar, 43, was the wife of Abdullah of Block-B in Hnila's Leda Rohingya camp: 24.

Local sources said an altercation happened between Nahar and Al Marzan and her daughter Ferdous about 7:30am over a trifling matter.

Later, Nur Nahar fell unconscious following an attack by Marzan and Fedous.

She was rushed to local camp hospital where she was declared dead.

The body was recovered from the scene and sent to a local hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Teknaf Model Police Station ABMS Doha.

The alleged attackers, however, were detained in this connection, the Rohingyas said.



























