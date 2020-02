BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 22: A mentally-challenged youth was crushed under a train in Akhaura Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Rafiqul Islam, 22, was the son of Morshed Mia of Akhaura Municipality.

Locals said the youth was crossing the rail line in South Outer Signal area of Akhaura Railway Station. At that time, a train crushed him, leaving him dead on the spot.