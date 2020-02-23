Schoolgirl dies being trapped under tree logs



CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Feb 22: A schoolgirl was killed and another injured as they were trapped under tree logs in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Ruma, 8, was a fourth-grader of a local primary school, and the daughter of Md Ilias Miah of the upazila.

Locals said the two girls were playing on the premises of one Monir Hossen's house in the morning. Suddenly, they got trapped under the tree logs stocked there.

Ruma died on the spot while her cousin Sumayia was injured.





