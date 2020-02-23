Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





Four persons including a woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Barishal, Tangail and Gazipur, in two days.

BARISHAL: A young man was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Barishal-Faridpur Highway near Rahmatpur Bridge area in Babuganj Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Omar Ali Kazi, 30, was the son of Kazi Motahar Ali of Rajkar Village in the upazila.

Sources said after placing wreath at Babuganj Central Shaheed Minar, the three victims were returning home by a motorcycle. On the way the bike collided head-on with a pickup van in the said area, leaving one dead on the spot and two injured.

The injured were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

TANGAIL: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in an accident on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Bhuiyanpur Link Road area under Kalihati Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Emon, 17, son of Julhas Uddin, and his friend Shaon, 18, son of Abdus Samad of Rajbari Village in the upazila. They both were higher secondary students of Shamsul Haque College in the upazila.

Locals said the two deceased along with their friend Asif were riding the bike on the highway. At that time, a Dhaka-bound bus smashed the bike in the said area, leaving Emon dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital where Shaon died.

Officer-in-Charge of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station (PS) Kazi Ayub Rahman confirmed the news.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A woman was killed and her Dakhil examinee daughter injured in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Sima Begum Khuki, 40, was the wife of Ibrahim Molla of Bashair Village under Bahadursadi Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Khuki along with her daughter Tasmim Akhter, 17, was going to examination centre by a battery-run easy-bike in the morning. Suddenly, the easy-bike fell into a roadside ditch in Poilanpur area, leaving the mother dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Kaliganj PS Biswajit Mitra confirmed the incident.



















Four persons including a woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Barishal, Tangail and Gazipur, in two days.BARISHAL: A young man was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Barishal-Faridpur Highway near Rahmatpur Bridge area in Babuganj Upazila of the district early Friday.Deceased Omar Ali Kazi, 30, was the son of Kazi Motahar Ali of Rajkar Village in the upazila.Sources said after placing wreath at Babuganj Central Shaheed Minar, the three victims were returning home by a motorcycle. On the way the bike collided head-on with a pickup van in the said area, leaving one dead on the spot and two injured.The injured were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.TANGAIL: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in an accident on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Bhuiyanpur Link Road area under Kalihati Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Emon, 17, son of Julhas Uddin, and his friend Shaon, 18, son of Abdus Samad of Rajbari Village in the upazila. They both were higher secondary students of Shamsul Haque College in the upazila.Locals said the two deceased along with their friend Asif were riding the bike on the highway. At that time, a Dhaka-bound bus smashed the bike in the said area, leaving Emon dead on the spot and two others injured.The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital where Shaon died.Officer-in-Charge of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station (PS) Kazi Ayub Rahman confirmed the news.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A woman was killed and her Dakhil examinee daughter injured in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.Deceased Sima Begum Khuki, 40, was the wife of Ibrahim Molla of Bashair Village under Bahadursadi Union in the upazila.Eyewitnesses said Khuki along with her daughter Tasmim Akhter, 17, was going to examination centre by a battery-run easy-bike in the morning. Suddenly, the easy-bike fell into a roadside ditch in Poilanpur area, leaving the mother dead on the spot.Sub-Inspector of Kaliganj PS Biswajit Mitra confirmed the incident.