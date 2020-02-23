Char Kukri Mukri fails to attract tourists for accommodation crisis





Due to accommodation crisis, tourists visiting Char Kukri-Mukri Island in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola have to stay inside makeshift tents. photo: observer

So, the tourists cannot watch the beauty of the mangrove forest and the sea beach.

Char Kukri-Mukri is an inclusive island with all eye-catching sites and natural wild beauty. A narrow canal is flowing through its densely grown wild forest. There are queuing lines of different swamp plants including kewra and golpata. Free flying of various winter birds and roaming of wild animals draw in the mind of tourists.

To watch the beauty of the lonely island, local and overseas tourists come in the winter. They are growing in number. But, the facilities for them are very inadequate.

Only one rest house cannot accommodate all tourists on holidays. The Department of Forest (DoF) has given assurance of addressing these crises very soon by developing it into a modern tourist spot.

Financed by Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), works are currently going on in developing infrastructures, increasing recreations, diversifying services, ensuring security, creating tourism-friendly environment, market-linking and developing operation skills.

Under PACE project, Family Development Association is implementing a value-chain sub-project on community-based Eco-Tourism Development (ETD) financed by PKSF and IFAD.

The narrow canal flowing through the dense forest of Char Kukri-Mukri is the only way for tourists to watch the kingdom of green by boat or trawlers. In the other end along the sea, there are wide coconut orchards and uncountable swamp beaches including Tarua.

These beaches are stretching from west to east coupling brightly white clouds and horizontal skies.

Of all these attractions, birds' swimming snatches minds of tourists. But the hard travelling turns their feelings into dismay.

Very recently, a number of 250 foreign and home poets, writers and artisans from Dhaka went to Char Kukri-Mukri to hold picnic party and discuss on literature.

The nature and ecology of the locality attracted them. Poet Gautom Chowdhury from Kolkata said, "It will be good if tourism facilities are provided."

Echoing him, Weekly Purbapor Editor Hasan Mahmud said, "Char Kumri-Mukri is the daughter of Bhola. To visit the island, my brothers come here time and again."

Referring to the inadequacy of food and accommodation in particular, local representative Hasem Mahajan came up with the demand for increasing transport facilities in addition to others.

Laying top emphasis on raising eco-park and easing communications, DoF official Taufikul Islam said these works shall be implemented on the priority basis.

Following the completion of the on-going project, there'll be a rich eco-park here, he added.

This season, about 30,000 tourists visited the island, which is about 120km away from Bhola District headquarters.



























