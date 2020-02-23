Video
Innobotics-2020 held at UIU

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Eduvista Desk

The two-day long programme of first national robotics competition titled 'Innobotics-2020' held at United International University (UIU) conducted under UIU Robotics Club on February 17, 2020.
Additional Secretary Salima Sultana, Posts and Telecommunication Division, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of Innobotics-2020, which inspired the participants to perform with better confidence. Syed Mujibul Haque, Additional Secretary and Project Director, iDEA, ICT division, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, graced the event being the chief guest on the prize giving ceremony of Innobotics by handing over the prizes to the students.
In 7 different segments more than 390 participants from 46public and private schools, colleges and universities from all around the country have participated in this competition to showcase their tech skills and engineering knowledge with robotics. There were amazing segments such as - Robo Race, Soccerbot, Fighter Robot, Line Following, Rotor Flying, Project Shows Case and Poster Presentation.



Innobotics-2020 held at UIU
