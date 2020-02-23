BSMRAU celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) observed the Shahid Dibash & International Mother Language Day with due respects and solemnity on the University campus. To mark the day an elaborated programme also chalked out on February 21, 2020.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Md Giashuddin Miah placed the floral wreath at the Shaheed Minar and Bangabandhu's Mural. At that time Treasurer of the University Prof Tofayel Ahamed, deans, directors, provosts, proctor, registrar and faculty members were also present.

Later a discussion programme on Shahid Dibash & International Mother Language Day also held at the university Shaheed Minar premises.







