BARI celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) observes the 'Amar Ekushey', the Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day with profound respect and solemnity. Various programmes also chalked out marking the day.The day's programmes started with placing wreaths at the Institute's Shaheed Minar to pay the homage to the martyrs at one minute past midnight which is led by BARI Director General Dr Md Abdul Wohab with other directors, scientists, officers, employees, workers and representative of various organizations. BARI scientists, officials, employees, workers, labours and representative of various organizations participated in a 'probhat ferry' paying homage to the language martyrs. A discussion meeting also held on 'Amar Ekushey', the Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.