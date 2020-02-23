Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:32 PM
Home Eduvista

IU observes Int’l Mother Language Day

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
IU Correspondent 

IU observes Int’l Mother Language Day

IU observes Int’l Mother Language Day

The authorities of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia observed Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day with solemn respect and in a befitting manner at the campus. Marking the day, A mourning procession was brought out led by IU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari, from in front of the administrative building on Amar Ekushey February at Thursday night and after parading the main roads on the campus  the rally ended  at the premises of the university's Shaheed Minar.




Later, Prof Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari along with  Pro-VC M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Prof Dr M Selim Toha and registrar   placed wreaths at university central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the language heroes on February 21. Just after, IU Teachers Association, Shapla Forum, BangaBandhu Parisad, Officers Association, Zia Porishad, IU Reporters Unity, IU International Student Affairs Division, Bangladesh Chhatra League IU unite, IIER, and various social, voluntary, cultural, political organization and departments, Halls paid respect by floral wreath.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Innobotics-2020 held at UIU
Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
A team of teachers, officials and students of Daffodil International University
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
BSMRAU celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day
BARI celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day
IU observes Int’l Mother Language Day


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft