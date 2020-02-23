

IU observes Int’l Mother Language Day









Later, Prof Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari along with Pro-VC M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Prof Dr M Selim Toha and registrar placed wreaths at university central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the language heroes on February 21. Just after, IU Teachers Association, Shapla Forum, BangaBandhu Parisad, Officers Association, Zia Porishad, IU Reporters Unity, IU International Student Affairs Division, Bangladesh Chhatra League IU unite, IIER, and various social, voluntary, cultural, political organization and departments, Halls paid respect by floral wreath.





The authorities of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia observed Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day with solemn respect and in a befitting manner at the campus. Marking the day, A mourning procession was brought out led by IU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari, from in front of the administrative building on Amar Ekushey February at Thursday night and after parading the main roads on the campus the rally ended at the premises of the university's Shaheed Minar.Later, Prof Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari along with Pro-VC M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Prof Dr M Selim Toha and registrar placed wreaths at university central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the language heroes on February 21. Just after, IU Teachers Association, Shapla Forum, BangaBandhu Parisad, Officers Association, Zia Porishad, IU Reporters Unity, IU International Student Affairs Division, Bangladesh Chhatra League IU unite, IIER, and various social, voluntary, cultural, political organization and departments, Halls paid respect by floral wreath.