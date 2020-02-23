Discussion on Language Day at SEU



Southeast University (SEU) observed International Mother Language Day on February 21, 2020 in memory of language martyrs. To observe the Day SEU organized a discussion meeting and cultural programme which was started with morning procession. Vice-Chancellor, faculty members, students, clubs, alumni students and officials placed floral wreaths at the SEU Shaheed Minar.Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of Southeast University presided over the programme while Nasiruddin Yousuff, prominent artist and film director was present as chief guest. Prof Meer Mobashsher Ali, Dean, School of Science & Engineering & convener of the occasion delivered the welcome speech. Among others, Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, Adviser, Board of Trustees, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), registrar, deans, chairmen, directors, faculty members, officials and students were present at the programme. At the end of the ceremony, a Doa was conducted for the martyrs.