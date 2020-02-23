

Eastern University observes Int'l Mother Language day

Emeritus Prof of Dhaka University Serajul Islam Choudhury graced the programme as chief guest. He is a Bangladeshi literary critic, public intellectual, social and political analyst, activist, historian, educationist, editor, translator, columnist, and professor emeritus at the University of Dhaka. He is the editor of Natun Diganta. Considered one of the foremost oppositional intellectuals of Bangladesh, he authored nearly a hundred books and countless essays in Bangla and English. The chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of Eastern University Sk Sayedur Rahman & former Chairman of BOT Md Azizul Islam was the special guests.









While addressing the audience the discussants said, Language Movement veterans are our real hero. The veterans who are still alive, will not be with us forever. So we must bring together their memories and the important evidence of the movement.





