

JFUNU offers scholarships in sustainability

Study in: Japan

Course starts: September 2020

Brief description:

The Japan Foundation for UNU (JFUNU) Scholarship is available for outstanding applicants from developing countries who can demonstrate a need for financial assistance and who are admitted to the Master of Science in Sustainability Programme at United Nations University - Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS).

Host Institution(s): United Nations University-Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS)

Level/Field of study: Master of Science in Sustainability

Number of Scholarships: Limited

Target group: Citizens of developing countries listed in the latest OECD DAC list

Scholarship value/duration:

The JFUNU scholarship provides a monthly allowance of 120,000 JPY for living expenses for a maximum of 24 months. The tuition fees are fully waived for the scholarship recipients.

However, travel costs to and from Japan, visa handling fees, and health/accident insurance costs must be covered by the student.

Eligibility:

Applicants for the Master of Science in Sustainability are required to have met the following admission requirements by the application deadline in order to be considered:

* A strong interest in sustainability studies.

* Demonstrated commitment to study and understand global issues.

* A completed bachelor's degree (or equivalent) from a recognized university or institution of higher education in a field related to sustainability. Those who expect to graduate and have a bachelor's degree or its equivalent conferred before September 2020 may also apply.

* A GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale on the bachelor's degree earned.

* English language proficiency. The minimum score requirements for English language qualifications required by UNU-IAS are: 600 in TOEFL - Paper-Based Testing (PBT); 100 in TOEFL - Internet-Based Testing (IBT); 7.0 in IELTS - Academic format.

The eligibility requirements for the scholarships are as follows:

* Applicants must be persons from developing countries* who can demonstrate a need for financial assistance

* Applicants who are currently living in Japan under a working visa are NOT eligible for the scholarship

* Applicants who want to pursue a second master's degree at UNU-IAS are not eligible for the scholarship

Application instructions:

Your official application for admissions must be submitted through the online application form. During admission selection process, outstanding applicants from developing countries with financial need will be automatically considered as candidates for the award of the JFUNU scholarship. Thus, no separate scholarship application is necessary. Application deadline is 28 February 2020.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) to access the application form and for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.









Official Scholarship Website: http://ias.unu.edu/en/admissions/degrees/msc-in-sustainability-2017.html#overview





