Nilgai rescued in C'nawabganj, taken to Bangabandhu Safari Park

Lt Col Mahbubur Rahman Khan, battalion commander, BGB-53, said informed by locals, BGB men recovered the female Nilgai trapped in mud in the area at 10am on Friday.

Later it was handed over to Rajshahi Forest Department at 10pm, he said.

Rajshahi Forest Officer Ashraful Islam the rare animal was sent to Gazipur Bangabandhu Safari Park.

On September 4, 2018, a female Nilgai was rescued in Ranisankail Upazila in Thakurgaon and another Nilgai was rescued from Manda upazila in Naogaon district on January 22,2020. -UNB CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Feb 22: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members rescued a female 'Nilgai', an endangered animal, from Thuthapara bordering area in Shibganj upazila on Friday morning.Lt Col Mahbubur Rahman Khan, battalion commander, BGB-53, said informed by locals, BGB men recovered the female Nilgai trapped in mud in the area at 10am on Friday.Later it was handed over to Rajshahi Forest Department at 10pm, he said.Rajshahi Forest Officer Ashraful Islam the rare animal was sent to Gazipur Bangabandhu Safari Park.On September 4, 2018, a female Nilgai was rescued in Ranisankail Upazila in Thakurgaon and another Nilgai was rescued from Manda upazila in Naogaon district on January 22,2020. -UNB