Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:31 PM
City News

Stopping pneumonia from being a major child killer stressed

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Despite the country's notable advancement in child mortality rate, silent killer pneumonia still haunts the people, particularly the low-income groups, with apprehensions of creating havoc in one's family.
This became true for a couple when they faced an ordeal with their two and a half years old baby Nadia, who was diagnosed with pneumonia. Initially, the baby was suffering from fever, cold and breathing problems for a few days. Medications could not bring recovery for the afflicting infant.
As Nadia's condition deteriorated after five days, her parents took her to a paediatrician, who after making medical check-up, diagnosed Nadia with pneumonia.
As per the advice of the doctor, Sadia and Anowar, parents of Nadia, got her admitted to a hospital immediately. They broke into tears when they heard that Nadia's condition was critical.
This is one among thousands of similar cases of pneumonia-affected children.


