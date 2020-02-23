Stopping pneumonia from being a major child killer stressed





This became true for a couple when they faced an ordeal with their two and a half years old baby Nadia, who was diagnosed with pneumonia. Initially, the baby was suffering from fever, cold and breathing problems for a few days. Medications could not bring recovery for the afflicting infant.

As Nadia's condition deteriorated after five days, her parents took her to a paediatrician, who after making medical check-up, diagnosed Nadia with pneumonia.

As per the advice of the doctor, Sadia and Anowar, parents of Nadia, got her admitted to a hospital immediately. They broke into tears when they heard that Nadia's condition was critical.

This is one among thousands of similar cases of pneumonia-affected children. -BSS















