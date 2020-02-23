Monirampur villagers suffer for want of concrete bridge





The villagers said that before the election, political leaders always promise to build a concrete bridge over the river but they forget it once the election is over.

Villagers, particularly students and the old, find it hard to cross the makeshift bamboo bridge on regular basis.

Moreover, farmers face difficulties when carrying their crops to the market.

In monsoon, it becomes too hard to cross the bridge on foot as it gets covered in mud. Residents of Naili, Gabukhali, Protapkati, Subolkati and Katakhali villages in Dhakuria union told UNB that they have been suffering for years for want of a bridge.

Linkon Biswas, a class four student of Nauli Government Primary School, said that crossing the bridge daily is a scary experience for them. "We always have to worry about safety," he said.

Pradip Kumar Mallik, a farmer of Nauli village, said that they need to travel several kilometres to take their produced goods to market, which increases the transportation cost.

Rabiul Islam, an upazila engineer, said that a proposal to build a bridge has already been sent to LGED headquarters. -UNB

























