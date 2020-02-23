Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:31 PM
Home City News

Monirampur villagers suffer for want of concrete bridge

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

JASHORE, Feb 22: Several thousand residents of five villages in Monirampur upazila have to use a narrow risky bamboo bridge for crossing the Mukteshwari River as they do not have a concrete bridge.
The villagers said that before the election, political leaders always promise to build a concrete bridge over the river but they forget it once the election is over.
Villagers, particularly students and the old, find it hard to cross the makeshift bamboo bridge on regular basis.
Moreover, farmers face difficulties when carrying their crops to the market.
In monsoon, it becomes too hard to cross the bridge on foot as it gets covered in mud. Residents of Naili, Gabukhali, Protapkati, Subolkati and Katakhali villages in Dhakuria union told UNB that they have been suffering for years for want of a bridge.
Linkon Biswas, a class four student of Nauli Government Primary School, said that crossing the bridge daily is a scary experience for them. "We always have to worry about safety," he said.
Pradip Kumar Mallik, a farmer of Nauli village, said that they need to travel several kilometres to take their produced goods to market, which increases the transportation cost.
Rabiul Islam, an upazila engineer, said that a proposal to build a bridge has already been sent to LGED headquarters.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nilgai rescued in C'nawabganj, taken to Bangabandhu Safari Park
Woman carrying gold in rectum arrested at HSIA
Stopping pneumonia from being a major child killer stressed
Monirampur villagers suffer for want of concrete bridge
326 level crossing rehabilitation works on final stage
‘2021 to be announced as Tourism Year’
Amar Ekushey observed in Kolkata
Editor Salam’s writings motivated Bengalees to rise against Pakistani autocrats: Speakers


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft