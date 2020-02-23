‘2021 to be announced as Tourism Year’

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Saturday said initiatives are underway for announcing the year 2021 as Tourism Year ahead of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

"After getting the approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, detailed plans will be taken in this regard," he told a seminar as the chief guest at a city hotel, according to a press release.

The State Minister said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the industry will be flourished through zeal, will-power and hard work. of the concerned authorities.









