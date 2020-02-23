Amar Ekushey observed in Kolkata





Different political and social organizations and educational institutions observed the day through singing Ekushey songs, reciting poems, holding discussions and colouring the roads with graffiti throughout the state, including its capital Kolkata.

Chief Minister of the West Bengal Mamata Banerjee paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Language Movement by placing wreaths at the Language Memorial at Deshapriyo Park here at the evening of February 21.

Besides, Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata brought out a Provat Feri (morning procession) marking the Shahid Dibash and International Mother Language Day. Led by Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan, the procession paraded different streets of the city and ended following paying homage to Language Movement martyrs by placing wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

Chairman of the Left Front Biman Basu, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sukhendu Panigrahi joined the procession, among others.

Separate discussions were held at Kolkata Press Club and University of Kalyani. Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kalyani Shankar Kumar Ghosh addressed the discussion at the Amrokunja of Bangla Department on the campus. Later, a Shaheed Minar was inaugurated on the university premises. -BSS

















