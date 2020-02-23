Editor Salam’s writings motivated Bengalees to rise against Pakistani autocrats: Speakers





He came up with the remark at the commemoration meeting marking the 43th death anniversary of the renowned journalist and editor of now defunct Bangladesh Observer. Sangbadik Abdus Salam Smriti Sangsad organised the programme at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

Abdus Salam was the editor of Pakistan Observer and founding Director General of Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB).

Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former media adviser to the Prime Minister, chaired the function.

Prof Anisuzzaman said Abdus Salam wrote about the oppression and irregularities of the Pakistani military dictators which motivated Bangalees to unify against the oppressors. Journalists should follow his path, which he laid through his writings to strengthen democracy and uphold human rights.

"Salam's writings in the Observer inspired the political movements of the country to progress," he said and added, "The fearless editor never compromised when writing against the autocrats. That's why he was sent to jail."

In his speech, Iqbal Sobhan said Abdus Salam was not only a journalist, but also a scholar whose extraordinary intellect was reflected in his writings and thinking.

"He was a teacher, an idealist and a fearless person who raised his voice against the dictators for establishing democracy and human rights," he said, adding that following his ideology, journalist society should reunite again to build the nation.

"If famous journalists and idealists like Abdus Salam are not appraised, then the nation may not find any more intellectuals and patriots in future. Therefore, the responsibility of remembering him does not fall only on his family but also on the journalist organizations, journalism teachers and students," he further said.

In the programme, the organizers gave Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury the responsibility to act as an editor of a memorial book on Abdus Salam, which will be published by the Sangsad.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Rehana Salam, daughter of Abdus Salam, alleged that the journalist community as well as the state has forgotten the contribution of the renowned journalist.

Mustafiz Shafi, Acting Editor of Dainik Samakal, said, "He was the doyen of fearless journalism. Journalists have a responsibility and have to take the responsibility. Remembering Abdus Salam after 43 years of his death will not bring any benefit for him, but we have to remember him for our own interest. It's our responsibility to present his great works before the new generation."

Other speakers also demanded that the government give due recognition to the former editor's contribution to the journalism and the country.

Dhaka University professor Dr Sakhawat Ali Khan, former President of Jatiya Press Club Riazuddin Ahmed, New Nation Editor AM Mufazzal, Press Club's former President Shawkat Mahmud, CPD Fellow Dr Mostafizur Rahman, Press Club General Secretary Farida Yeasmin, and President of Bangladesh-China Maitri Kendra Delwar Hossain, among others, spoke.



























