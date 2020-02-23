London mission confers Mujib Year special honour on Abdul Gaffar Chy





Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem handed over a crest to Gaffar Chowdhury at a programme at the mission office on Thursday in London, said a London mission press release here on Saturday.

Coinciding with the paying of homage by President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement marking the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight, the high commissioner, noted personalities of the Bangladeshi-British community and officials of the London mission stood besides Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury and sang the song 'Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushe February'. -BSS























