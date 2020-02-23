6 killed in road crashes in 4 dists





In Natore, a Rajshahi bound speeding truck rammed into a motorbike near Bon Belgharia area at around 8:00pm, injuring two riders seriously.

The deceased were identified as - Golam Nabi, 40 of Durgapur upazila of Rajshahi division, and his brother-in-law Foysal Ahmed, 30, of Chondrokala village of Natore district.

Natore Sadar Thana Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahangir Alam confirmed the accident.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after autopsies, said the official.

In a separate road accident in Muksudpur around 9:00am in the morning on Saturday, an elderly van puller was seriously injured when a local mini-bus hit his vehicle from behind and pushed it to 50 yards ahead.

On information, fire service officials rushed to the spot and took the injured to Muksudpur hospital.

But later, he died on his way to Gopalganj hospital for better treatment, said Muksudpur Fire Service Senior Fireman Rois Fokir.

The victim was identified as Zafar Munshi, 70, hailed from Kolakona village of Gobindapur Union.

Muksudpur Thana OC Mirza Abul Kalam Azad said though bus was seized, the driver managed to flee from the spot.

In Kushtia, a trolley (power tiller with trailer) driver and his assistant were killed in a road crash on Kushtia-Ishwardi Highway in 10 Mile area of Bheramara upazila on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Shukur Ali, 35, and Alamin, 18, residents of Moslempur village.

Shahjalal, officer-in-charge of Bheramara Police Station, said the accident took place around 8:30am as a truck hit their vehicle, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two others injured.

A recent World Bank report says annual road crash deaths per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average rate for high-income countries and five times that of the best performing countries in the world.

Nirapad Sarak Chai, a road safety advocacy group, in a report said that 5,227 people were killed in 4,702 road accidents in Bangladesh last year.

The WB report said Bangladesh needs to invest an estimated extra $7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities.

In Manikganj, a pedestrian was killed as a passenger bus hit him on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Sadar Upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Faruq Hossain, 36, hailed from the Upazila.

Police sources said the accident occurred at about 6:30am in Manikganj bus stand area. Faruq died on the spot.

The body was sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

A case is being processed to file.















