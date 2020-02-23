Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:31 PM
Home Sports

Halep in hurry to set up Dubai final clash with Rybakina

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

DUBAI, FEB 22: Simona Halep pounded out a 6-2, 6-0 defeat of US qualifier Jennifer Brady on Friday to move into a second career final at the Dubai Championships.
The top seed and world number two will play for the title on Saturday against Elena Rybakina after the Kazakh defeated Petra Martic 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2) in their earlier semi-final.
"It felt much better than previous matches, I played really well," said Halep after a 62-minute win which followed having to come back from a set down in both of her previous matches.
"Everything went in, I felt the ball great. I feel like I played the best match since I came here."
Rybakina is the form player of 2020, now into her fourth final from five tournaments.
The Kazakh, who has now won a WTA-leading 19 matches in 2020, took two and a quarter hours to outlast her more experienced Croatian opponent Martic who led 3-0 in the second set.




Rybakina won the Hobart title last month and finished runner-up in Shenzhen and St Petersburg.
Halep retired in her only previous match with Rybakina in the Wuhan third round last September.
Halep, the 2015 Dubai champion, went into the Brady match with a fitness advantage, having spent just three and a half hours on court while her opponent had more than nine hours of tennis in her legs.
Brady had upset double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals on Thursday.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Halep in hurry to set up Dubai final clash with Rybakina
Napoli warm-up for Barca with Brescia comeback win, but Gattuso losing sleep
Everton face stern test of Ancelotti-led revival
Lyon clinch key win ahead of Juventus test
Bayern past bottom side Paderborn
Clubs 'tremble' when Real, Barca come calling, says Guardiola
Half marathon held in Barishal
Bashundhara go goal feast in Women's Football League


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft