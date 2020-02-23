Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:31 PM
Home Sports

Napoli warm-up for Barca with Brescia comeback win, but Gattuso losing sleep

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Players of Napoli celebrating.

Players of Napoli celebrating.

ROME, FEB 22: Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso admitted he was losing sleep ahead of next week's Champions League clash with Barcelona after his team warmed up for the Spaniards with a comeback 2-1 win over lowly Brescia in Serie A on Friday.
Gattuso will make his Champions League debut as a coach against the Spanish, having replaced Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked despite leading the southerners to the knockout rounds.
"Don't make me think, leave me alone," urged Gattuso after the win which moved his side into the Europa League places.
Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz's second-half goals rescued a win after Jhon Chancellor had put the northeners ahead after half an hour.
"We will think about (Barcelona) tomorrow, today only Brescia counted.
"It's a competition I'll lose sleep over, but on the other hand I almost never sleep now," continued the 42-year-old, a former World Cup winner who won two Champions League titles as a player with AC Milan
"When I talk to my colleagues who are a few years older than me, I ask if they sleep.
"They tell me that in time it will pass, but it doesn't pass."
Napoli move up into sixth place before their last 16, first leg tie back in their San Paolo Stadium on Tuesday.
The Serie A runners-up have won four of their last five league games, but are nine points adrift of a return to the Champions League next season.
Gattuso praised his team who just a month ago had slumped to 13th position.
"Often I was afraid, the team seemed to have lost faith," he said.
"I have been in the world of football for so long, it's never easy to switch the light back on. I saw the spirit I want, it was a great comeback.
"When I hear people talk about games like this as if they were a walkover, I get really angry. You have seen how difficult it is to play on these pitches.
"I have seen many videos of Brescia and we knew there would be a struggle. We won fighting up to the 94th minute and this is the mentality that I like.




"I saw the right spirit, the poison that we must always have."
Gattuso's side threatened early with Dries Mertens, who is just one goal off the club's scoring record of 121 goals, missing a chance after two minutes, hitting the woodwork.
But it was Brescia who broke through on their first opportunity with Chancellor getting his head to a Sandro Tonali corner to leave David Ospina without a chance in the Napoli goal.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Halep in hurry to set up Dubai final clash with Rybakina
Napoli warm-up for Barca with Brescia comeback win, but Gattuso losing sleep
Everton face stern test of Ancelotti-led revival
Lyon clinch key win ahead of Juventus test
Bayern past bottom side Paderborn
Clubs 'tremble' when Real, Barca come calling, says Guardiola
Half marathon held in Barishal
Bashundhara go goal feast in Women's Football League


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft