Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:31 PM
Lyon clinch key win ahead of Juventus test

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

PARIS, FEB 22: Five days out from facing Juventus in the Champions League last 16, Lyon clinched a morale-boosting 2-0 win at Metz on Friday in French Ligue 1.
A penalty from Moussa Dembele in the eighth minute of injury time at the end of the first half and a goal from Houssem Aouar after three minutes of stoppage time in the second half gave Lyon the three points.
It was a first win for Lyon after two draws and two losses and moved them into sixth place in the table on 37 points.
"The best way to prepare for the Champions League was to win tonight and we did it. It was good to give playing time to those who need it," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia.
Lyon gave a debut to Brazilian winter transfer window recruit, defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes while right-back Leo Dubois returned from a knee injury suffered in November.
Metz, who went down to their second home defeat of the season, stay in 15th place with 28 points.    -AFP


