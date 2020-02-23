

Half marathon held in Barishal

















Barishal Feb 22: The Barishal Marathon-2020 held for the first time on Saturday to celebrate the Mujib Barsho on Saturday morning. A total of 130 professional and armature runners of different ages from different regions of the country including Barisal participated in the competition. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md. Shabuddin Inaugurated the Marathon run at Bangabandhu Uddayan in the city at 6:30 am. The Competition started from Bangabandhu Uddayan and rounding Lakhutia Zamindar Residence at Babuganj Upazila returned at the starting end. At the closing ceremony, President of Shaheed Abdur Rab Serbiabat Barishal Press club Advocate Manabendra Batabyal distributed the medal among the winners and the runners. photo: Observer