Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:30 PM
Bashundhara go goal feast in Women's Football League

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Bashundhara Kings went goal feast by securing an overwhelming 12-0 drubbing over Begum Anwara Sporting Club in the opening match of Tricotex women's football league held on Saturday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the day's match, Krishna Rani Sarkar and Sabina khatun slammed a brilliant hat-trick each to guide Bashundhara in a convincing win in the one-sided affairs.
Krishana scored hat-trick with four goals in the 4th, 11th, 55th and 90th minutes while Sabina also made hat-trick with three goals in the 1th, 46th and 63rd minutes.
Besides, Mishrat Jahan Moushumi scored a brace in the 40th and 41st minutes while Sheuli Azim, Nargis Khatun and Maria Manda suppored them with a one goal in the 57th, 83rd and 87th minutes respectively for the winning side.
Meanwhile, two matches will be held tomorrow (Sunday) with Comilla United will play against Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash at 12 pm while Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet Football Club meet Nasrin Sports Academy at 3 pm.




A total of seven teams - Bashundhara Kings, Begum Anwara Sporting Club, Comilla United, Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadash, Spartan, MK Gallactico Sylhet FC, FU Uttar Bango and Nasrin Sports Academy - are taking part in the league, organized by BFF.     -BSS


