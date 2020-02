EBL 29th BGCC Amateur Golf Championship 2020

Major General S M Matiur Rahman, OSP, afwc, psc ,GOC, 24 Infantry Division and Area Commander, Chattogram Area and President of BGCC and Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury, Chairman of Eastern Bank Ltd. formally inaugurated the EBL 29th BGCC Amateur Golf Championship 2020 at Bhatiary Golf and Country Club in Chattogram on Friday. photo: Observer DESK