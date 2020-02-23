Video
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:30 PM
Putting the ball in right areas key to Nayeem's success

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

In what was dubbed as completely batting friendly wicket, Nayeem Hasan's extraordinary effort eventually kept Bangladesh in a position of dominance as they reduced Zimbabwe to 228-6 at the end of the day one of the solitary Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
The off-spinner, who finished the day with 4-68 attributed the success to his ability to put the ball in right areas.
But more than his four-wicket haul, what caught the attention was his tireless operation as he delivered 32 overs in a row. No Bangladeshi bowlers bowled such many overs at stretch as it needed huge concentration, patience and fitness.    -BSS


