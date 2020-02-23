Shortest cricketer Poonam Yadav makes it for India





"Yes, she is the shortest among all my children", the father, Raghuveer Singh Yadav, a retired Army officer, now an Inter-College lecturer in Political Science, speaking exclusively over telephone from Hathras, said.

"I watched the match here in the college. My family members watched that in Agra. How can we resist the temptation of watching the match ?".

"We are all very delighted and happy with her performance".

"Yes, she missed the hat-trick. In the past also, she came close to it twice but lady luck did not favor it. But I am sure, she will grab the hat-trick one day".

"Her four-wicket performance won her the Player of the Match award and we are all very happy with it".

The family didn't want Poonam to be the cricketer. "In our family, no girl plays cricket. Even my two sons (Munnendra and Ashutosh) have also not played cricket and therefore we were reluctant to allow her to play this game. She was always playing with the boys".

"Her love for the game continued and India's former cricketer Hemlata Kala (she is a chief selector now) convinced us to make her a cricketer".

The family does not regret the decision now.















