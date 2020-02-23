Nayeem hauls four wickets, Ervine hit ton



Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of the Zimbabwe's Prince Masvaure (unseen) during the first day of the first Test cricket match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 22, 2020. photo: AFP

Wicket haul of Nayeem could be five or more if Bangladesh could be rhythmic in the field. Three drop catches and one stumping miss all happened during Nayeem's overs. Short-leg fielder failed to grip Prince Masvaure in the 2nd delivery of the 39th over. Nayeem himself failed to grip the return catch in the 41st over. None of the wicketkeeper Liton Das and the sleeping fielder Nazmul Hossain Shanto could catch the clear edged delivery in the last ball of 43rd over. It was also the wicket of Masvaure. Liton also missed stumping of Ervine when he was at 33.

It was the 100th duel between two rivals. Zimbabwe are the 1st and only team, against whom Bangladesh are going to play their hundredth match. Two teams met first in an international battle in 1997 in Nairobi, Keneya. It took 22 years to hold the 100th international battle between them. Bangladesh engaged with Zimbabwe in 10 T20i matches, 72 ODIs and 17 Tests including ongoing clash. Among previous 99 meetings, Tigers came out victorious 57 times and Zimbabwe won 39 matches and three battles ended in draw.

Zimbabwe however, preferred to bat first winning the toss but had been struggling against Bangladesh pacers. Both Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadat Hossain seemed almost unplayable in early wet wicket. Rahi gave hosts the initial breakthrough. He preyed guests opener Kevin Kasuza when Zimbabwe were at seven runs only. But Ervine promoted himself in the batting order in his debut match as captain. He came at 3 and stood valuable 111 runs' partnership with Masvaure to keep his team in the right track. Masvaure had departed scoring 64 runs. But Ervine kept swinging his bat and picked up his 3rd Test century before being puzzled by Nayeem. He returned with 107 runs.

Visitors dictated majority time of the game but still it became an Even-Steven day just because of Bangladesh off spinner Nayeem's magical spells. He scalped four among six Zimbabwe wickets including captain Ervine while Rahi took rest two. Experienced spinner Taijul Islam remained blunt on the day, who conceded 75 runs to stay wicketless.

Earlier, Bangladesh came in the middle with four specialist bowlers only to increase batting depth. Mominul therefore, had hardly any optional choices to get desired breakthrough in time even when two among his weapons were blunt on the day. The new Bangladesh Test skipper still remained reluctant to hand over the ball to the effective part-timer like Saif Hasan. Mominul himself is also a handy part-time spinner but didn't round arms as well.









Zimbabwe are sure to resume batting with two new comers Ragis Chakabva and Donald Tiripano. Nayeem, Rahi must hit upon a plan to wrap up Zimbabwe in a reasonable total.





