Bangladesh is slightly ahead after day one: Ervine



Zimbabwe's captain Craig Ervine reacts after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first Test cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 22, 2020. photo: AFP

Ervine said that the wicket was pretty good to bat on but Bangladeshi bowlers, specially Nayeem Hasan, who ended the day with 4-68, maintained a tight line and length to deny them accelerating the run rate.

"To be honest, we are pretty surprised by the wicket. People generally say, you don't know what you are going to get in Dhaka wicket but it was quite good," Ervine said after the first day's play.

"Bangladesh is now ahead of us because we probably lost two of three wickets more."

Ervine played a captain's knock to help Zimbabwe reach 228-6 that came at 2.53 runs per over, which was quite low as per modern cricket standard. Zimbabwe could get an upper-hand on the match had Ervine not dismissed in the penultimate over of the day.

"We would have liked to score few more runs today we lost six wickets. Coming on tomorrow we have to build on that. As I said, Bangladesh kept us quiet throughout the day and picked up a couple of wickets, at the end, I will say Bangladesh is probably ahead," he said.

"I myself getting out at the end took the scale a little bit. It would have been nice for me to come in tomorrow with Regis Chakabva. But I think Donald Tiripano is very handy with the bat. It is up to him and Chakabva to get through the first session."

After losing opener Kevin Kasuz (2) cheaply, Ervine and Prince Masvaure added 111-run for the second wickets to keep Zimbabwe ahead. But after the dismissal of Masvaure for 64, Bangladesh came back in the match, taking some quick wickets and denied Zimbabwe scoring freely.

However when Bangladeshi bowlers was at their best, Ervine still found the way to tick the scoreboard with ease.

"I do not think there was any conscious effort. I think there was just a case of trying to find the balance and just being positive as long as being good in defense," he said of his innings.

Ervine said he delighted to get a century in Bangladesh and it is special because in the past he struggled a lot here.

"Obviously any hundred away from home is special. In the past I have struggled in Bangladesh. To be able to score like that I am obviously chuffed," he remarked.

Ervine however advised his batsmen not to be panicked on day two when they would come to bat and try to build a healthy innings.

"I think it is always difficult to come in and start your innings. You should be patient and not panicked just because that the scoreboard was not going anywhere," he concluded. -BSS

















