

The good, the bad and the awkward: US presidents in India

He follows a long line of leaders who have made the journey. Some of his predecessors were greeted enthusiastically and one even had a village named after him; others stumbled through diplomatic gaffes.

Can history be a guide to how this diplomatic tryst might go? Here's a brief look at past visits- the good, the bad and the awkward.

The good

Let's begin at the beginning.

Dwight D Eisenhower, the first US president to visit India, was greeted with a 21-gun salute when he landed in the national capital, Delhi, in December 1959. Huge crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the World War Two hero in his open-top car - Mr Trump is expecting a similar reception in Ahmedabad city, where he will be doing a road show.

The warmth between Eisenhower and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru helped during what was a rocky phase in US-India ties. This was early in the Cold war, when the US and Pakistan had become become close allies, and India insisted on staying neutral or "non-aligned". Like today, relations with China were at the core of the India-US equation, with Washington pressuring Delhi to take an aggressive stance with Beijing on the issue of Tibet.

But, on the whole, Eisenhower's four-day trip was billed a success. And nearly every US president on a state visit to India has emulated his itinerary: he laid flowers at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, took in the splendour of the Taj Mahal, addressed parliament and spoke at Delhi's iconic Ramlila grounds, which, according to one news report, attracted one million people.

When he left, Nehru said he had taken with him "a piece of our heart".

The bad

Richard Nixon was no stranger to India when he arrived in August 1969 for a day-long state visit. He had been here as vice-president in 1953, and before that on personal trips but, by all accounts, he wasn't a fan.

"Nixon disliked Indians in general and despised [Prime Minister] Indira Gandhi," according to Gary Bass, author of Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger and a Forgotten Genocide. And, he adds, the feeling was said to be mutual.

This was also at the height of the Cold War, and India's non-alignment policy "appalled" American presidents. Bass says that under Gandhi, India's neutrality had turned into a "noticeably pro-Soviet foreign policy".

The relationship only turned frostier after the trip as India backed Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) in its fight for independence from Pakistan, a close American ally. The differences were laid bare when Gandhi visited the White House in 1971. Declassified state department cables later revealed that Nixon had referred to her as an "old witch".

The awkward

Although Jimmy Carter's two-day visit in 1978 marked a thaw in India-US relations, it was not free of hiccups.

With some 500 reporters in tow, Mr Carter followed a packed itinerary: he met Prime Minister Morarji Desai, addressed a joint session of parliament, went to the Taj Mahal, and dropped by a village just outside Delhi.

The village, Chuma Kheragaon, had a personal connection: Mr Carter's mother, Lillian, had visited here when she was in India as a member of the Peace Corps in the late 1960s. So when Mr Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, made the trip, they gave the village money and its first television set. It was even renamed "Carterpuri", a moniker it still holds.

But beyond the photo-ops, India and the US were sparring. India was building its nuclear programme, and had conducted its first test in 1974. The US wanted India to sign the NPF, which sought to stop the spread of nuclear weapons. But India refused, saying the agreement discriminated against developing countries. -BBC

























NEW DELHI, Feb 22: US President Donald Trump is expecting a raucous welcome on his first official state visit to India on Monday and Tuesday.He follows a long line of leaders who have made the journey. Some of his predecessors were greeted enthusiastically and one even had a village named after him; others stumbled through diplomatic gaffes.Can history be a guide to how this diplomatic tryst might go? Here's a brief look at past visits- the good, the bad and the awkward.The goodLet's begin at the beginning.Dwight D Eisenhower, the first US president to visit India, was greeted with a 21-gun salute when he landed in the national capital, Delhi, in December 1959. Huge crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the World War Two hero in his open-top car - Mr Trump is expecting a similar reception in Ahmedabad city, where he will be doing a road show.The warmth between Eisenhower and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru helped during what was a rocky phase in US-India ties. This was early in the Cold war, when the US and Pakistan had become become close allies, and India insisted on staying neutral or "non-aligned". Like today, relations with China were at the core of the India-US equation, with Washington pressuring Delhi to take an aggressive stance with Beijing on the issue of Tibet.But, on the whole, Eisenhower's four-day trip was billed a success. And nearly every US president on a state visit to India has emulated his itinerary: he laid flowers at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, took in the splendour of the Taj Mahal, addressed parliament and spoke at Delhi's iconic Ramlila grounds, which, according to one news report, attracted one million people.When he left, Nehru said he had taken with him "a piece of our heart".The badRichard Nixon was no stranger to India when he arrived in August 1969 for a day-long state visit. He had been here as vice-president in 1953, and before that on personal trips but, by all accounts, he wasn't a fan."Nixon disliked Indians in general and despised [Prime Minister] Indira Gandhi," according to Gary Bass, author of Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger and a Forgotten Genocide. And, he adds, the feeling was said to be mutual.This was also at the height of the Cold War, and India's non-alignment policy "appalled" American presidents. Bass says that under Gandhi, India's neutrality had turned into a "noticeably pro-Soviet foreign policy".The relationship only turned frostier after the trip as India backed Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) in its fight for independence from Pakistan, a close American ally. The differences were laid bare when Gandhi visited the White House in 1971. Declassified state department cables later revealed that Nixon had referred to her as an "old witch".The awkwardAlthough Jimmy Carter's two-day visit in 1978 marked a thaw in India-US relations, it was not free of hiccups.With some 500 reporters in tow, Mr Carter followed a packed itinerary: he met Prime Minister Morarji Desai, addressed a joint session of parliament, went to the Taj Mahal, and dropped by a village just outside Delhi.The village, Chuma Kheragaon, had a personal connection: Mr Carter's mother, Lillian, had visited here when she was in India as a member of the Peace Corps in the late 1960s. So when Mr Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, made the trip, they gave the village money and its first television set. It was even renamed "Carterpuri", a moniker it still holds.But beyond the photo-ops, India and the US were sparring. India was building its nuclear programme, and had conducted its first test in 1974. The US wanted India to sign the NPF, which sought to stop the spread of nuclear weapons. But India refused, saying the agreement discriminated against developing countries. -BBC