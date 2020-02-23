Video
Sunday, 23 February, 2020
Lesotho: Five things to know

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020

MASERU, Feb 22: Lesotho, rocked by a politico-judicial saga involving the prime minister, is a small landlocked mountain kingdom entirely surrounded by South Africa.
Lesotho, called the Switzerland of Africa, is known for its beautiful mountainous terrain, and styles itself the "Kingdom in the Sky".
More than 80 percent of the country sits 1,800 metres (5,900 feet) above sea level. Its highest peak is Mount Thabana Ntlenyana, at 3,482 metres altitude.
The Basothos -- a people from southern Africa's Bantu ethnic group, also established in South Africa -- are a large majority in Lesotho, and 80 percent of the population is Christian.
Maseru is the capital and largest city, with 250,000 inhabitants.
The two official languages are English and Sesotho.
A former British protectorate, Lesotho achieved independence in October 1966 under King Moshoeshoe II.
In 1990 Moshoeshoe was replaced after a military coup by his son Letsie III, who remains on the throne today.
In 1998, a disputed election, won in a landslide by the ruling Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) sparked demonstrations, followed by an army mutiny.
Amid fears of a coup, troops from South Africa and Botswana were sent in. Around 75 people were killed in clashes in the capital, which was badly damaged.




In August 2014, a military coup against prime minister Thomas Thabane failed. He was beaten at early elections the following year. He returned in June 2017, winning snap elections.    -AFP


