Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor A.J.M. Nasir Uddin flanked by local elites and CCC officials, unfurling a plaque to name the lane connecting Dewanbazar Didar Market with C&B Bridge as 'L.A. Chowdhury Shorok' after the renowned social leader and educationist late L.A. Chowdhury, at an event held at Dewanbazar in the port city recently. photo : observer