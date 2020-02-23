Comprehensive efforts to halt land-water pollution stressed





RAJSHAHI, Feb 22: Comprehensive efforts of all the government and non-government entities, educational and research institutions concerned has become indispensable to halt the land-based water pollution to protect the habitable environment from all sorts of hazardous condition.Academics and researchers made the observation while taking part in discussions of a workshop titled "Finding of Action Research and Integrate Academic Course on Land-based Water Pollution" on Saturday.Rajshahi Regional Office of Caritas Bangladesh in association with its 'South Asia Environmental Capacity Building - Agriculture and Water Pollution project' organized the workshop at Gallery room of the Department of Agronomy and Agriculture Extension in Rajshahi University (RU).