Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 February, 2020, 3:29 PM
Home News

Comprehensive efforts to halt land-water pollution stressed

Published : Sunday, 23 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 22: Comprehensive efforts of all the government and non-government entities, educational and research institutions concerned has become indispensable to halt the land-based water pollution to protect the habitable environment from all sorts of hazardous condition.
Academics and researchers made the observation while taking part in discussions of a workshop titled "Finding of Action Research and Integrate Academic Course on Land-based Water Pollution" on Saturday.
Rajshahi Regional Office of Caritas Bangladesh in association with its 'South Asia Environmental Capacity Building - Agriculture and Water Pollution project' organized the workshop at Gallery room of the Department of Agronomy and Agriculture Extension in Rajshahi University (RU).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Romulus mystery: Experts divided on ‘tomb of Rome’s founding father’
Scientists discover powerful antibiotic using AI
The good, the bad and the awkward: US presidents in India
Sinophobia: How a virus reveals the many ways China is feared
Lesotho: Five things to know
‘If peace comes’: Afghans dream of life after war
Religious gathering organized by Muniria Juba Tablighue
CCC Mayor flanked by local elites and CCC officials


Latest News
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
2 varsities fined for violating UGC's rule
Trump tweets video depicting him as ‘Bahubali’
‘Human trafficker’ killed in ‘gunfight’
S Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death
15 injured as car ploughs thru' footpath
FBCCI urges banks to be flexible
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
Acquire necessary technical, professional knowledge: President
ACC opens hotline for expatriate Bangladeshis
Most Read News
Aboriginal people cannot be deported: Australia HC
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
A Bangladeshi tale of blood, tears and sweat!
Rizvi among 10 injured as cops charge baton
Festival holidays for private-sector employees in Bangladesh
UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports
Young man charged for stabbing prayer leader at London mosque
GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10b on Sunday
Ex-KU Professor crushed under train
2 DU students held on extortion charge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft