Excellent litchi flowering in Rangpur region





Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said about 80 percent of litchi trees in the orchards on some 1,700 hectares of land in all five districts of the region have already bloomed as the process continues in the region.

"The superb budding in litchi trees has created a huge prospect of bounteous production of the juiciest, fleshy and tasty seasonal fruit this season," said Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office Agriculturist Md. Moniruzzaman.

The farmers are expanding litchi farming every year on commercial basis in the region as many of them have changed fortune through its cultivation getting repeated bumper production with excellent market price in recent years.

"The farmers are producing litchi in the tune of 15,000 to 16,000 tonnes worth about Taka 150 crore on an average adopting latest technologies with the DAE assistance every year in the region during the last ten years," he said.

The process of litchi flowering will continue till the middle of next month when farmers will become busy with agronomic management in their litchi orchards for better production.

Deputy Director of DAE for Rangpur Dr. Md. Sarwarul Haque said farmers are mostly cultivating high yielding, hybrid and local varieties litchi like China-3, 'Bedana', Bombay, 'Mozaffarpuri', 'Madrazi' and 'Kanthali' in their orchards.

Talking to this correspondent on their orchards, bigger litchi farmers Abdul Hamid, Solaiman Ali, Aminur Rahman of different villages in Rangpur Sadar upazila expressed satisfaction over excellent budding in their litchi trees this season.

Senior Coordinator (Agriculture and Environment) of RDRS Bangladesh Agriculturist Md. Mamunur Rashid said outstanding blooming in litchi trees amid favourable climatic condition predicts bumper production of the fruit this time.

He said litchi farming has already created a silent economic revolution bringing self-reliance to hundreds of farmers in recent years in all five districts of Rangpur agriculture the region.

"There is a brighter prospect for further expanding commercial basis litchi cultivation in the region," Rashid said, and suggested for establishing fruit-processing industries in the region to produce export quality products from litchi and other fruits for export.

Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Muhammad Ali expressed satisfaction over excellent budding in litchi trees and predicted a bumper production of the seasonal fruit.









"We have directed the field level agriculture officials to provide latest technologies and suggestions to farmers to assist them in taking extensive care of blooming litchi trees in their orchards to get bumper production of the fruit," he added. -BSS





